Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,656,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 575,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 172,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 405.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,560. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

