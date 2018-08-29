Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Park Hotels & Resorts also posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,642. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

