Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

