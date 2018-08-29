Analysts Expect United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.12 Million

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to post sales of $28.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $28.13 million. United Community Financial posted sales of $26.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year sales of $111.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $111.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James began coverage on United Community Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of UCFC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 22,100 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $245,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty E. Adams sold 100,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCFC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 131,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 517,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,153,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

