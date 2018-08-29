Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mueller Water Products (MWA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA):

8/25/2018 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

8/18/2018 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

8/9/2018 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

8/8/2018 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/6/2018 – Mueller Water Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

7/20/2018 – Mueller Water Products had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/11/2018 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 78,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,274. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 119.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 153.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 113,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

