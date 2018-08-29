Analysts Set Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Price Target at $3.59

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNR. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Denbury Resources news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 459,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 41.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 7.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 33.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Denbury Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,703. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

