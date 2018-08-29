Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Price Target at $34.60

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Desjardins downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,927,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after purchasing an additional 260,186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,632,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,278,000 after purchasing an additional 228,918 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,345,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 378,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,957. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

