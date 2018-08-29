Analysts Set Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Target Price at $14.88

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,417,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,097,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247,352 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,671 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,162,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after acquiring an additional 674,584 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $8,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 882,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,960. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.70%. sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

