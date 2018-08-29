Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Virtusa (VRTU)

Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2018 – Virtusa had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Virtusa had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Virtusa was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We increased our fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $2.25 and $2.78 from $2.20 and $2.66, respectively.””

8/9/2018 – Virtusa had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Virtusa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect Virtusa to release its fiscal Q1/19 earnings results on Wednesday, August 8, after the market close. Subsequently, the company plans to hold a conference call at 5:00 pm ET.””

7/15/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

7/13/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

VRTU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $209,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $159,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,425,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,502. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

