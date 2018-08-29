Analyzing KCAP Financial (KCAP) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC)

KCAP Financial (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of KCAP Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of KCAP Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KCAP Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

KCAP Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given KCAP Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KCAP Financial is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Dividends

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. KCAP Financial pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KCAP Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $28.26 million 4.20 $3.38 million $0.30 10.60 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 220.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

KCAP Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial 6.71% 5.63% 3.35% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A

Summary

KCAP Financial beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firm's Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

