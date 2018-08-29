Analyzing Lonestar Resources US (LONE) & VOC Energy Trust (VOC)

Lonestar Resources US (NYSE: VOC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -37.79% -5.39% -1.62% VOC Energy Trust 91.56% 10.97% 10.97%

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $94.07 million 2.42 -$38.66 million ($0.42) -21.98 VOC Energy Trust $9.20 million 10.27 $8.41 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Lonestar Resources US does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lonestar Resources US and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 6 0 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.59%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

