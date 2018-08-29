Analyzing Noble Roman’s (NROM) and Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE)

Noble Roman’s (NASDAQ: DAVE) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Noble Roman’s and Famous Dave’s of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -29.63% -27.49% -16.40% Famous Dave’s of America -5.22% 14.23% 5.65%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Famous Dave’s of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $9.83 million 1.39 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Famous Dave’s of America $64.60 million 0.91 -$8.12 million $0.02 325.00

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Famous Dave’s of America.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 5, 2018, it owned 16 locations and franchised 135 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.