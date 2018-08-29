AnaptysBio (ANAB) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of ANAB opened at $87.55 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

