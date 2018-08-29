Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We value Anavex on the potential of ANAVEX2-73 in Alzheimer’s disease, Rett syndrome, and PDD. We use a probability adjusted revenue projection for our therapeutic models. In AD, we use just 30%, as the current data set while encouraging is small. the data is based on mouse models.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.60.

AVXL opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 301,507 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

