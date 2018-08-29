Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.