Apache Co. (APA) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,198 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 54.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,052,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 16.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

