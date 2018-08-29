Aperio Group LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 158.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,349 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 509,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 150,337 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,968.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 220,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 345.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 171,098 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. FBR & Co cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at $240,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $62,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $41,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $658,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

