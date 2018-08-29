Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in Crane Co. (CR)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 199.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crane by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of CR stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $591,074.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,285.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $7,204,051. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

