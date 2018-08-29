Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150,171.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $150,171.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 168.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00062791 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011039 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

