Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Boosted by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 87,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Applied Materials stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.