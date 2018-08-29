Apptio (APTI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media coverage about Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apptio earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.0458614150177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 2,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of -0.17. Apptio has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

In other news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $2,250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $1,061,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,551. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

