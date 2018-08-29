Apptio Inc (APTI) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Apptio worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apptio by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apptio alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $2,250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Morrow sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $211,830.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,252 shares of company stock worth $10,889,551. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTI stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Apptio Inc has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apptio to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apptio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Apptio Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.