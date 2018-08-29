Argus (ARGUS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Argus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argus has a market cap of $6,696.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004870 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00270859 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001895 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Argus Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

