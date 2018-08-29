Ariel Investments LLC Buys 4,047 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,586,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $142,357.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $20,167,250. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $192.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

