Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

ITW stock opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

