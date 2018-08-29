Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,034 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 195.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

