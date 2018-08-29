Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Rollins stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.29. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

