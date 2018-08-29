Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 676.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Buckingham Research began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

In other news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

