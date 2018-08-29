Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $673,228.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,630. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.