Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

In other news, CFO Christine Marie Gorjanc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Cs Lo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $520,000 over the last quarter.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

