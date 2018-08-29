Arthur Avi Einav Sells 78,967 Shares of Sprott Inc. (SII) Stock

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Director Arthur Avi Einav sold 78,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$258,222.09.

Arthur Avi Einav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Arthur Avi Einav sold 20,016 shares of Sprott stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total value of C$64,651.68.

TSE:SII opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

