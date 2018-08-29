Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Wayfair Inc (W)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,521 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.39% of Wayfair worth $147,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.91, for a total value of $2,191,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $54,549.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,074 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,246.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,869 shares of company stock worth $29,848,433 over the last 90 days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

NYSE W opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.41. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

