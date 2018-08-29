Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $175.96 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $175,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,357.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

