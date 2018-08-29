Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $222.26 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of Booking worth $222,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $104,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,931.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

