Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 98,401 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,027,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease worth $252,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 12,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $546,237.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,733,787. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.