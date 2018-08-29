Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $973,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $793,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,149 shares of company stock worth $4,014,232. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,911,000 after buying an additional 643,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,946,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,261,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,165,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13,449.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.