Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Shares Bought by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,370. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,089.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

