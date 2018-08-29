At Home Group (HOME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. At Home Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.14-0.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.27-1.31 EPS.

HOME stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,803. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $275,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 10,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $401,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,764,684 shares of company stock valued at $330,831,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Bank of America upped their price objective on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

