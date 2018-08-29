Atomic Coin Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Atomic Coin has a market cap of $118,580.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atomic Coin Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 17,674,325 coins. The official message board for Atomic Coin is forum.atomicproject.org. The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Coin is www.atomicproject.org. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

