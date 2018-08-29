Atrion (ATRI) Receives News Impact Score of 0.28

Media coverage about Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atrion earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.132114773647 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $7.90 on Wednesday, reaching $653.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763. Atrion has a 52-week low of $516.85 and a 52-week high of $694.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.