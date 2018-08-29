AudioCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,929.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $904,768.00 and approximately $12,929.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004839 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022717 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00266875 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004659 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 919,781,014 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

