Auroracoin Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $20,030.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 61.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004828 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00260888 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001862 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 11,328,528 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.