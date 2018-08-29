Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,918 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,397,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,483,000 after acquiring an additional 401,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,119,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,406,000 after acquiring an additional 949,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,576,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,348,000 after acquiring an additional 998,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.