AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.85% of AvalonBay Communities worth $202,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 104.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 355,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 86.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.6% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

