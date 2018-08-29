Aviat Networks (AVNW) Issues Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.90.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

