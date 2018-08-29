Avnet (AVT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Avnet has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,658. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Avnet has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

