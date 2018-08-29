Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $457,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,669.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $1,023,973.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,420.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.69. 105,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,730. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

