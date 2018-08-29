AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of AXGN opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.01.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,304.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

