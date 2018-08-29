Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1,041.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,197 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

