Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,489,636. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

